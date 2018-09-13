Ryan Chamberlain on General Hospital — Everything you need to know about his connections to Port Charles

On General Hospital, Lulu (Emme Rylan) is about to stick her nose into writing another crazy, maybe death-inducing article for The Invader tabloid, but this time she may pay for the story with her own life.

Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) is the topic du jour, and her editor, Peter (Wes Ramsey) wants the wet behind the ears reporter to write something up on him and his crime spree from 25 years ago.

Yes, it seems that newbie Lulu is the go-to girl for calamity and mayhem, and why she trusts Peter after he sent her down a rabbit hole that resulted in Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death following her first big story is anyone’s guess. Nonetheless, she’s about to take on the Ryan/Kevin/Felicia piece, and the results could again be lethal.

So who is Ryan? He’s supposedly dead, but General Hospital fans know that the vicious, crazy murderer is alive and well in Port Charles!

Everyone thought that Ryan died a gruesome death in a fiery explosion but it seems he was tucked away in an asylum for rehab all those years ago. His brother, Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) the shrink secreted his evil twin off to make him whole again.

Kevin has kept him hidden for decades. That is until last week when Ryan slipped out of his straitjacket and overpowered Kevin during a visit. Now poor Kevin is locked up in solitary confinement, and no one believes his crazy outbursts!

Meanwhile, Ryan has taken his place at General Hospital. And he’s thinking about his past escapades which can’t be good for Felicia (Kristina Wagner) who he terrorized during his crime spree. They were dating when Ryan kidnapped her baby Georgie. Prior to that, Felicia witnessed Kevin kill his then-wife, but her memories of the horror were wiped out by amnesia!

Long story short, Ryan eventually kidnapped Felicia but she was rescued and he was charged with attempted murder. Believe it or not, in a case of prior deja vu, Kevin had Ryan committed then but alas Ryan overpowered Kevin and attempted to blow up Felicia’s wedding to Mac (John J. York) with a bomb!

In the end, fans saw Ryan “die” in an explosion, but we now know the sordid truth! Look out everyone, Ryan Chamberlain is juiced and on the loose!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.