General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s in trouble, Brad’s sick, and Jordan is on a tear

General Hospital spoilers for Monday tease that one lovely lady can’t wait to get back to work, while another is late for a very important date! Plus, more dirt comes out about the puppet master, but will anyone believe it?

Nina (Cynthia Watros) continues to torment Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The ladies are at the elementary school but Willow needs to be in court to testify against Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). Nonetheless, Nina continues to harangue her, mocking her by asking if she has a better place that she needs to be.

Willow’s lateness has Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) in a pickle. Could this sink the proceedings?

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) are also at school, hoping that the petition for Willow to keep her job works.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) come upon a startling person, and Joss is not very happy about it. Also not feeling too well is Brad (Parry Shen), who must be tended to at General Hospital. Too much baby swap stress!

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) gets the word from Michael (Chad Duell) that shady Shiloh actually murdered Willow’s father. By the way he’s been able to wiggle out of charges so far, what are the chances this rap will stick?

It looks like Shiloh is set to stick around Port Charles longer than expected. Don’t be surprised if a startling development regarding this murder comes out. It’s entirely possible that Harmony (Inga Cadranel) will also take the fall for the crime, as she’s currently in jail for Shiloh’s misdeeds.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is unhappy with Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) as well as their exorbitant hospital bills! They go back and forth about whether or not she should be leaving so soon after kidney surgery. But Jordan is adamant that she needs to get back to work.

Will someone intervene and talk these two down? Where is Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) when you need her?!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.