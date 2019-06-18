Who is playing the new Nina on General Hospital and where is the old one now?

Nina Reeves is a popular character on General Hospital. She woke up from a coma in 2014, and since then, things haven’t been the same in Port Charles.

Michelle Stafford originated the role on General Hospital. The irony is that when she left The Young and the Restless, her character Phyllis Summers was in a coma. When she debuted on General Hospital, Nina was waking up from being in a coma for years.

When Michelle Stafford’s exit from General Hospital was announced, there was concern about what would happen to Nina. Fortunately, the show decided to continue forward with the character in a recast situation.

The new Nina on General Hospital is played by Cynthia Watros. Stafford’s replacement was announced back in April and her first airdate was yesterday.

There are mixed reviews on Watros’ as Nina, especially when it comes to her chemistry with James Patrick Stuart as Valentin.

Currently, Michelle Stafford can be seen on The Young and the Restless as Phyllis Summers. She chose to return to another role she originated in Genoa City.

Viewers of the CBS soap are happy to have the original “Red” back and have welcomed Stafford back “home.”

Before the role swap occurred, soap fans were given information about the recast. In fact, Michelle Stafford and Cynthia Watros spent some time together.

They shared a photo of it on social media and General Hospital fans went wild.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.