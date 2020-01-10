General Hospital spoilers for next week: Tracy makes nice, Sonny makes a decision, and Laura is still reeling

General Hospital spoilers for next week indicate trouble is brewing in Port Charles. Things for the Corinthos clan are dicey, the Quartermaine dynasty is threatened, and some residents are still reeling from the back-from-the-dead return.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) will be more present as she tries to make nice with her daughter-in-law. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and her have a rough relationship, but they will make progress next week. Things aren’t going well for the Quartermaine family, and Tracy will try to pin it all on Michael (Chad Duell).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is set on trying to help his father and regress the Alzheimer’s. There will be a family debate about Mike’s (Max Gail) care, and it looks like him and Carly (Laura Wright) will be on different ends of the spectrum. Luckily for Sonny, Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) will be on his side, causing more tension between him and his wife.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) will be returning next week. He has been back for frequent visits in recent months, but this time might be different than the norm. Is he working to help Jason (Steve Burton) reconnect with Sam (Kelly Monaco), or will it deal with what is happening in the Corinthos case?

Laura (Genie Francis) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) are still working through the fact that Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is still alive and has married Ava (Maura West). The mother and daughter duo will have to deal with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and his misdeeds as well. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will also want to know more about where her nephew has been and if what he says about Valentin is true.

February sweeps are on the horizon, leading to plenty of storylines gaining traction. Michael is set to find out the truth about Wiley as the month inches closer. That will move forward this week, but not as much as viewers may have hoped.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.