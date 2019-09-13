General Hospital spoilers for next week: Shiloh testifies, Obrecht needs Brad, and Alexis gets busy

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of ABC’s soap tease that loose ends keep unraveling, friends and lovers are put to the test, and a new addition causes waves.

Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) fans will be pleased to learn that the formidable force will be large and in charge in Port Charles. She has no sympathy for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and his predicament. Hasn’t she heard what goes around comes around?

Brad (Parry Shen) will be surprised when Obrecht comes to him with a request. These two are playing with fire, and it’s about to get intense!

Meanwhile, Julian (William deVry) has a stake in Brad’s sticky mess as well as his own troubled love life. Look for the pub owner to make a startling decision that no one saw coming.

Also busy is legal eagle Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Someone desperately needs her help and for a fee, she is happy to oblige.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that detective Chase (Josh Swickard) comes to Franco’s (Roger Howarth) aid. Franco needs lots of help actually, and fans are divided about Frew’s fractured identity.

Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) receives some attention from Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). This probably won’t make Nina (Cynthia Watros) happy, but what does?

Next week, Nina makes up her mind about a critical matter and won’t be deterred.

The time for Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) to tell his side of the story arrives. Will he do himself justice or do himself in?

Elsewhere, Shiloh’s puppet Peter (Wes Ramsey) wants to be done with things, but at the time has suspicions that make him leery.

Mayor Laura (Genie Francis) has much to do next week as well. She will receive an intriguing proposal, one which surprises her. Her daughter Lulu (Emme Rylan) is on the scene as well, being her usual comforting and supportive self, but to whom does she dispense her trademark helpfulness?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

