General Hospital spoilers: Is Peter leaving Port Charles?

General Hospital fans on the fence about Peter (Wes Ramsey) may not have long to linger if Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) has anything to say about it. Scorpio is on to Peter, aka Henrik, and with the noose tightening, Peter may leave town rather than face the long arm of Robert’s consequences.

Peter is on the verge of losing all he has worked for, including love and respect. Now that Andre (Anthony Montgomery) is back in town Peter could be on his way out. Scorpio is trying his best to unsettle the publisher, and it seems to be working.

It’s gratifying to see Robert get a rise out of Peter, insinuating that he knows he’s phony and about to fall. Well, that’s half true anyway. Peter is lying about his past, but he has been honest up to this point.

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is blackmailing him, and if he can’t cough up what the con man wants, he may be better off away from Port Charles. But, he may leave a murderer.

Now that Andre is back, he could be the one to blow Peter’s past escapades with Helena and the entire twin fiasco out of the water. Of course, Andre has been stabbed twice and is unconscious. Which begs the question, where is Drew (Billy Miller) who was sent to retrieve him?

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see which way Peter turns considering that his mom Anna (Finola Hughes) is set to return. Robert has a lot at stake, can he unmask Peter and give him the comeuppance his evil father Faison (Anders Hove) was treated to? In that case, Faison literally lost his face, and now it looks like Peter will lose face with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) if the truth emerges.

Is Peter leaving GH a foregone conclusion?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.