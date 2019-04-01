General Hospital speculation: Is Billy Miller leaving GH?

Hot on the heels of shocking soap comings and goings, General Hospital fans are now wondering — is Billy Miller leaving GH?

Why all the speculation? Last week may have set a record for the number of soap stars exiting and arriving on the sudser merry-go-round.

For starters, the role of Adam Newman was recast on The Young and the Restless. Mark Grossman landed the coveted role and fans can’t wait to have the bad boy back in Genoa City. Also arriving at Y&R will be a new recast in the form of Sean Dominic who takes over the role of Nate from Brooks Darnell.

Next, we got news that Judith Chapman (Diana) and Greg Rikaart (Leo) are out at Days of our Lives. Of course, The Young and the Restless fans would love to see these two talented actors return to Y&R as the mother and son duo, Gloria and Kevin.

Over on General Hospital, Valerie was recast with Paulina Bugembe. Valerie’s former portrayer Brytni Sarpy is now appearing on The Young and the Restless as Elena.

Then, in quite the shocker, news dropped that Gina Tognoni is off The Young and the Restless as Phyllis and Michelle Stafford is out at General Hospital as Nina, with Stafford taking over where she left off on Y&R as Phyllis. Whew, if you need a scorecard you’re not alone!

So, it makes perfect sense that fans are now speculating like crazy about which star is the next to jump ship or be scooped up, with Billy Miller’s name making the rounds.

I wonder if Billy Miller will ever return to #YR — Ⓐⓛⓔⓧⓐ (@AlexxaYR) April 1, 2019

Please tell me #YR convinced #BillyMiller to return as well. That’s all I need to return to Genoa City. — Matt Villalobos (@mattmcvilla) April 1, 2019

Miller is now on General Hospital as Drew, but prior to this, he was Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless. What are the odds that he crosses back to Y&R?

That’s hard to say, but his contract should come up for renewal in the fall. Drew’s story is winding down at General Hospital while Billy’s heating up at The Young and the Restless.

Wouldn’t it be great to have Jason Thompson, the current Billy on Y&R, back as Patrick on GH? Just saying!

