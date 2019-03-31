Michelle Stafford leaving General Hospital: What will happen to Nina?

Michelle Stafford leaving General Hospital came as a shock to viewers. She left The Young and the Restless back in 2014 and went on to create the role of Nina Reeves in Port Charles.

Now, viewers are wondering what will happen to the character now that the actress is gone?

Currently, Nina is engaged to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and is working on building a relationship with her newly-found “daughter” Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

There isn’t a clear out for Michelle Stafford’s exit from General Hospital, leaving many questions about how the exit will go down.

Why is Michelle Stafford leaving General Hospital?

According to Daytime Confidential, Michelle Stafford was in contract talks with General Hospital until the very last minute. The parties could not reach a deal despite the attempts made.

She was likely given what she wanted to return to The Young and the Restless when they learned she was no longer under contract with General Hospital.

When the news broke, William deVry was one of the first from General Hospital to confirm that Michelle Stafford leaving was true. Since then, James Patrick Stuart posted a tribute to his frequent scene partner, something that fans are fawning over.

What will happen to Nina on General Hospital?

As of now, nothing about Nina on General Hospital has been confirmed. She could be written off or recast. Either option is viable, though a recast would allow for the storyline to continue without tweaks being made to scripts that have already been written.

With May sweeps just a few weeks away, it is likely that Nina is already woven into Port Charles.

Viewers will be able to follow Michelle Stafford over to The Young and the Restless where she will resume playing the role of Phyllis Summers.

Even though she abandoned the role five years ago, there are plenty of fans who are excited for the original “Red” to return to Genoa City.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.