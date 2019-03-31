Gina Tognoni leaving The Young and the Restless: Was she fired?

The Young and the Restless has made several changes to the cast over the last several days. Gina Tognoni leaving the role of Phyllis Summers was a shock when news broke last night. It was a move that viewers didn’t see coming, especially because the actress has proven herself over the last five years.

In 2014, Gina Tognoni took over the role of Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless. Michelle Stafford had chosen to leave and a new face was put in her place.

After viewers got used to Tognoni’s version of the character, things appeared to be going smoothly. Now, it looks like Gina leaving The Young and the Restless wasn’t her choice.

Was Gina Tognoni fired?

When news broke that Michelle Stafford was headed back to reprise the role of Phyllis Summers and Gina Tognoni was leaving The Young and the Restless, there were plenty of questions.

It appears that she was let go upon the decision that Stafford would return.

On Instagram, Gina Tognoni released a statement about the time she spent at The Young and the Restless. It was incredibly gracious and definitely was intended in good faith.

While Tognoni did not address why she was leaving or if she was fired, it was clear that it wasn’t her decision to leave Genoa City.

Will General Hospital pick up Gina Tognoni?

Gina Tognoni leaving The Young and the Restless has left some fans speechless. Some are rejoicing that Michelle Stafford is returning and others are sad to see the new version of Phyllis Summers go.

With Michelle Stafford leaving the role of Nina Cassadine on General Hospital, there is some hope that Gina Tognoni will be picked up for the role.

She isn’t exactly a perfect fit, but she did a good job with Phyllis when Stafford left, so trying out Nina may not be a bad idea.

As of now, there has not been any information about what General Hospital plans to do with Nina. Michelle Stafford leaving has put them in a bind, especially since the contract talks went down to the wire without a resolution.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.