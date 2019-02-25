General Hospital book review: Travel Guide to Port Charles: When to Go, Where to Live, Who to Love and Who to Never, Ever Cross in America’s Most Dramatic City

With summer just around the corner, General Hospital fans may be thinking of a side trip to the most infamous of New York cities, Port Charles.

Now you can skip the hassle (and avoid getting caught in mob crossfire), because that most splendid of vixens, Lucy Coe (alter ego of Lynn Herring), has penned the ultimate guide to America’s Most Dramatic City!

No GH fan should be without, Travel Guide to Port Charles: When to Go, Where to Live, Who to Love and Who to Never, Ever Cross in America’s Most Dramatic City.

In it, Lucy has lovingly detailed all of the best hot spots, plus the most outrageous scandals, that Port Chuck has to offer, in a hilariously snarky style that will have you rolling on the floor.

But that’s not all! She’s roped notorious residents like Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough), Samantha McCall (Kelly Monaco), and Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan) into sharing their fave locales and memories.

But I digress. Lucy has the inside scoop on absolutely everyone, and she isn’t afraid to share.

Want to see the place Jason (Steve Burton) took his final breaths (until his miraculous return from the dead)? That would be the dark stained area on Pier 52.

The scandalous Quartermaine mansion, “where more bombs have been dropped than in August at the multiplex,” is also on her tour, with an intimate peek into Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) bedroom. Yikes!

Along the way, Lucy reviews the Asian Quarter, the Haunted Star, and Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) house, “the site of much breaking: the breaking of bread, glassware by the truckful, kneecaps, and the news that Sonny is the father of the undercover police officer he shot.”

Foodies get brutally honest reviews of Pozzulo’s Fine Italian Eatery, Noodle Buddha, and the Floating Rib, where the barbeque sauce is, “so good you’re liable to slap your mother.”

Last but not least, ardent GH fans can stroll down memory lane when Lucy stops off at General Hospital and revisits some of the most memorial storylines through the ages, including B.J.’s Heart and Stone Cates’ HIV Battle.

Spoiler Alert: Lucy actually sneaks in a super-secret copy of the recipe for Pickle-Lila!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.