Does Franco die on General Hospital? Is Roger Howarth leaving GH?

General Hospital viewers have watched as Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) has taken over his twin brother Kevin’s (also Jon Lindstrom) life.

Franco (Roger Howarth) took credit for the murders in order to help lure out the real killer, and that may be the biggest mistake of his life.

When Franco arrived in Port Charles, he was a bad guy. Originally played by James Franco, Roger Howarth took over the role in 2013 after his One Life to Live alter ego, Todd Manning was pulled from the show after disputing with Prospect Parks over copyright issues.

Now, Franco is building a life in the city, and General Hospital fans have grown fond of him. His relationship with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) has been a high point, with the two marrying while he was in jail for the murders that Ryan Chamberlain committed.

Franco’s deadly mistake

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) convinced the reformed serial killer to plead guilty to the charges brought upon him. She wanted to draw out the real killer while being careful not to tip him off.

Franco was against the idea but chose to go along with it to avenge Kiki’s (Hayley Erin) death.

Now, Jordan is laid up in General Hospital after she was struck by a car Drew (Billy Miller) was driving when he went blind. No one knows that Franco is innocent and after giving the exclusive interview to Lulu (Emme Rylan), Ryan is upset with the man who is stealing his glory.

Ryan will visit Franco, obviously upset about what he has done. As Franco realizes what is really happening, things will get dicey.

Will Franco die at the hands of Ryan?

Using his signature move, Ryan stabs Franco. While this isn’t enough to kill him, it is definitely going to stop him in his tracks. Could this be the end of Franco?

It doesn’t look like Franco is leaving General Hospital. This situation will likely play out similar to what happened with Lulu when she was attacked. A ploy to buy more time in order to drag the Ryan Chamberlain story out is likely what this will be.

Could Franco be the one to find Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin in the basement? Will he figure out how to stop Ryan before it is too late?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.