General Hospital delivered quite the cliffhanger Friday episode for viewers. Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry) found herself in trouble.

Will she be able to survive, or is Port Charles going to be looking for another police commissioner in the coming weeks?

Jordan’s bright idea to have Franco (Roger Howarth) plead guilty to all of the murders and the attempted murder of Lulu (Emme Rylan) has caused chaos in Port Charles.

She believes that he didn’t do it and he is being framed, but why hasn’t she put the pieces together to connect the dots?

Is Jordan leaving General Hospital?

In a freak accident, Jordan appeared to be hit by the car that Drew (Billy Miller) was driving as he went blind. Of course, he is feeling the effects of the virus that was part of the memory study done by the DVX. As Drew was going blind, he was behind the wheel.

The final scenes showed Jordan on the phone as the car was barreling toward her. In the sneak peek for next week, Drew is seen asking if he hit anyone. He did and now the question is, will Jordan survive?

As of now, it doesn’t look like Briana Nicole Henry is looking to leave General Hospital. While she didn’t get an incredibly warm welcome after replacing Vinessa Antoine, some viewers are warming up.

When she debuted in 2018, she likely signed a two-year contract. Killing her off just doesn’t make sense, especially while she is entangled in this big case.

What is next for Jordan?

Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) is sitting pretty thinking Franco is going to pay for his crimes while he lives his best life with Ava (Maura West). When word gets out that Franco is demanding a tell-all about the crimes, the serial killer is going to get angry.

With all of this falling into place, Jordan will likely be able to close the Ryan/Kevin case and move forward. Even though she is so close now, it seems that this will play out a little longer.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.