Daytime Drama: Are General Hospital’s Lulu and Joss moving on too soon?

It’s not uncommon for soap fans to bemoan the glacial speed at which daytime plots plod on. General Hospital fans can’t say that about a couple of fan faves after witnessing Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) in the thick of the action this week.

Are these two lovelorn ladies moving on too fast or too soon? Some fans are crying foul on what seems like a rush to move them on into new sets of hunky arms after their men slipped through their fingers.

No one seems to be complaining about the presence of talented and handsome newcomer Dustin Phillips (Mark Lawson), but a lot of viewers are questioning whether Lulu should be getting close to him in light of her impending divorce.

The second time she met up with him at the Floating Rib it was because Maxie (Kirsten Storms) dragged her there to drink away her troubles. Never mind that it was arguably Maxie who set this whole disastrous divorce in motion in the first place.

Then there’s Joss who tragically lost her boyfriend Oscar (Garren Stitt) to cancer. His will was just read, but already she seems to be in Dev’s (Ashton Arbab) orbit an awful lot.

Of course, Joss is in a different situation as she must now live under the same roof as Dev, where these two have taken to bickering like an old married couple. Their dynamic turned tender when Dev moved in to comfort her with a hug after finding her crying on the bridge.

Poor Joss had gone to the footbridge to remember Oscar but discovered that the lock with their initials on it was gone. She was heartbroken, and Dev was there at the right time to help.

It’s clear that these couples are past being chemistry tested, they seem to be on the track to a possible romance.

What do you think, are these storylines moving on way too fast for your liking? Or, do you like the fact that the plots are moving along toward new beginnings even as the old endings are still fresh and raw?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.