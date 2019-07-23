General Hospital spoilers: Dustin Phillips returns to Port Charles

There is good news to report for General Hospital fans, a newbie who was well-received by viewers is set to make a return appearance on Tuesday, July 23. If you liked Dustin Phillips (Mark Lawson) the first time around, chances are you will like him this time down the pike.

In case you missed it, Dustin was introduced as another one of Lulu’s (Emme Rylan) fake dates she is flushing out to expose an online con artist. Will she ever get a real story of any importance? Maybe that comes in her sophomore year as an investigative reporter.

Anyway, good old, easy on the eyes Dustin is a school teacher, or so he says! They run into each other again, but Lulu is fretting over her crushing situation with her husband Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

He’s served her with divorce papers because he deserted her. Well, he kind of did. But of course, Lulu is devastated by this latest turn of events. Will Dustin be able to help her, either now or in the future?

Details about Dustin’s run on General Hospital have been skimpy. It could be that TPTB are waiting to see how viewers respond to a possible Dante replacement or want to see if Dustin and Lulu have chemistry.

So far, fan response has been positive and Dustin and Lulu hit it off. At least on his end, Dustin is interested in the beautiful blonde.

Of course, even if Dustin is tapped to be Lulu’s next guy, it won’t be an overnight thing. What Lante had was precious, arguably until Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) latest stunt sent things down the rabbit hole.

The fact that Lulu has forgiven her friend for possibly sabotaging her marriage forever is a testament to her goodness. The question is, is Dustin good enough for Lulu?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.