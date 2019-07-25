Days of our Lives spoilers: Thaao Penghlis returns as Tony DiMera

Days of our Lives viewers are sure to welcome back a favorite son when Tony DiMera reappears in Salem. He is set to pop up on Friday, July 26 in what is sure to be a fabulous Friday cliffhanger.

When the news initially broke, the actor teased fans, saying we would have to wait to see if he would be reprising his role as Tony or Andre, the look-alikes. Well, the cat is out of the spoilers bag.

It’s been revealed that next week Tony leaves a furious Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) high and dry. Kristen has been masquerading as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and generally having a great old time fooling everyone about everything. This week Kristen was forced to impersonate Susan Banks after Xander (Paul Telfer) stole her Nicole mask. That was just mean, mean, mean!

Just what are these two characters up to? The details about Tony’s return are sparse, but based on the current storyline he will probably be enlisted to help the nervy vixen wreak havoc all over town and on her enemies.

Then again, he may turn on her and end up bringing her grand charade to an end. You’ll just have to tune in and find out how his latest and greatest presence affects the residents of Salem.

It is no coincidence that another veteran actor, Leann Hunley, also returns to Days of our Lives in early August. She and Tony have quite a history, so it will be a double delight to see them back in town, hopefully sharing many scenes.

The Daytime Emmy nominated Thaao Penghlis debuted on the show in 1981 and Hunley debuted in the early ’80s as well. In 1986 she won the Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actress. Both actors have returned to the canvas off and on through the years.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.