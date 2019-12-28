Days of our Lives spoilers: Old flames threaten the new year for Brady, Eli, and Kayla

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC soap opera tease that old flames are going to threaten the new year for three Salem residents. Eli (Lamon Archey), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Brady (Eric Martsolf) will kiss their new loves at the stroke of midnight — but their happiness is short-lived thanks to shocking returns.

Eli and Gabi (Camila Banus) have been crushing the romance game. Even after he ran into Lani (Sal Stowers) in Rome, his feelings for Gabi did not waiver. However, the happy couple will come across Lani in Salem — shortly after ringing in the new year. How will Eli feel about his former love being back in town — as well as Lani not becoming a nun?

Gabi is going to be furious that her foe has resurfaced, especially when she finds out what Lani did to Gabi Chic. Right now, Gabi believes she has the upper hand with Lani, thanks to controlling Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker. Little does Gabi know, Lani has an ace up her sleeve, and it is Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Speaking of Lani’s new best friend — Kristen has a plan in store for Brady and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) after spying them kissing. She will reveal herself to Nicole and Brady just as the new year begins. Kristen will waste no time dropping the bomb that she is not a nun. After her big revelation, Kristen is ready to settle her beef with Nicole by attacking her.

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) puts his plan in motion by revealing himself as Steve “Patch” Johnson. In true Phoenix fashion, he waits until the clock hits midnight to make his grand entrance into the New Year’s Eve party. Stefano will even don the iconic patch to make his ruse, as Steve, believable.

Kayla, who is at the party with her new flame, Justin (Wally Kurth), is stunned to learn her ex-husband is in town. She already had Steve on the brain thanks to Stefano’s Santa Claus appearance at the hospital Christmas party. How will she react to the bombshell that her great love has returned?

Can Stefano convince all of Steve’s loved ones that he is really Patch? It already worked with Hattie (Deidre Hall) — but she is not the sharpest crayon in the box.

It looks like 2020 is going to kick off with several Salem residents’ lives being rocked to the core. Be sure to check out the show each day to see every moment of the excitement and drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.