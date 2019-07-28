Days of our Lives spoilers: Marriage is in the air and Will is suspicious of Ted

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 29 tease that major illegality takes place while a golden couple hit the rocks of destruction. Does this pave the way for another couple to reunite?

August sweeps are just around the corner so don’t be surprised at all of the soapy action hitting the airwaves at this particular time.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) has been through a lot since returning to Salem, including being made mayor. Whether he deserves the position or not is another story. What’s done is done, and there is no going back in life. Or is there? Fans have been rooting for Jack to get his memory back and reunite with his family. Do you think that this is going to happen sooner rather than later?

Finding out Eve (Kassie de Paiva) lied to him makes him think twice about cavorting with the beautiful blonde. She said she was on his side about getting his memory back, but he discovered that was a lie shockingly. Now it’s on to divorce court!

Plus, he fires his wife from her cushy police commissioner job and taps Eli (Lamon Archey) to do the deed. Neither are qualified, but the pickings are slim.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) is back and in cahoots with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Wearing her Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask she thinks it would be great for them to get married and kick Stefan (Brandon Barash) to the CEO curb.

But not to be outdone, Stefan and Gabi (Camila Banus) also think marriage is the way to go to save his bacon. So much love in the air!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) makes a major mistake which may cost her her marriage, and Will (Chandler Massey) doesn’t trust the bond between Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and that known con, Ted Laurent (Gilles Marini).

