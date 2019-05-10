Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Hope is fired, Xander rages, and a shocking new mayor is announced!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap reveal that the mayoral election aftermath is stunningly scandalous, and a couple of relationships are on the rocks.

Speaking of a little something on the rocks, is Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) about to fall off the wagon again?

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) needs Eric (Greg Vaughan) more than ever now that her baby has “died.” Just wait until Xander (Paul Telfer) gets a load of these two dispensing comfort to each other!

Later in the week, Brady (Eric Martsolf) makes a move that will render the Human Torso speechless. Will he take the bait?

Poor Maggie, the supposed passing of baby Holly has her on the verge of a breakdown. So far, she has fought the temptation to drink, but how long can she hold out with Victor (John Aniston) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) carrying on under her nose?

Will’s (Chandler Massey) tumor is seriously strange, a weird complication from the cure that brought back his memories. His loved ones race against time to find a miracle cure, but a hot vixen might hold the key to helping him live.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is set to return to town in the future. Could she be the one who can help Will before he does something completely out of character and dangerous?

Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) life goes from bad to worse! Like a misguided teenager, she lashes out at Rafe (Galen Gering), serving him with divorce papers. What she doesn’t know is that the very next day, she’s sent packing from the Salem PD. Loveless and jobless. What are the chances that slimy Ted (Gilles Marini) slides in and takes advantage of the broken-hearted lady?

Think you know who the next mayor of Salem is? Think again! When the election results are finally announced, a stunning winner is crowned, and it’s not what you’re thinking!

A bombshell secret that will drop jaws and render fans speechless is set to drop on Cliffhanger Friday, and you definitely do not want to miss it!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.