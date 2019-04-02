How old is Maggie on Days of our Lives? Suzanne Rogers’ age may surprise you!

Days of our Lives was built on long-lasting actors and familiar faces when viewers tuned in to get their daily dose of Salem. Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) has been on the show since 1973 and has become one of the more well-known characters.

With all of the changing faces and storylines, Maggie has remained in Salem for over 40 years. There have been a few breaks here and there, but nothing keeps her away from the town for long.

How old is Maggie on Days of our Lives?

While it isn’t exactly clear how old Maggie Horton is in real time on Days of our Lives, the accress who portrays her, Suzanne Rogers is 75. She won the role when she was 30 and has remained on the scene ever since.

The role of Maggie has had some ups and downs, especially when she was “killed” by the Salem serial killer back in 2003. It ended up being a huge misunderstanding with Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) drugging Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and making it appear that she had become a killer. Along with the other supposed victims, Maggie was rescued from the island where they were kept.

Who is Suzanne Rogers?

Aside from playing Maggie Horton, Suzanne Rogers only has a couple of television credits. She made appearances on Little House on the Prairie and Knight Rider back in the 1980s. Rogers also appeared as herself and Maggie when she took part in the film about Deidre Hall that was based on her life and career back in 1995.

Maggie Horton has been on Days of our Lives for more than 40 years and every once in a while, viewers are stunned by how long her presence has been in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.