Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Claire gets caught, Hope makes a discovery, and Eve is devastated

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that fireworks are in the air as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. While one couple is experiencing a bump in the road, another seems destined to unite. And finally, Salem may be safe from it’s most prolific firebug!

Poor Kate (Lauren Koslow). For trying to do the right thing she got thrown in the DiMera hidden lounge. But having Euro hunk Ted (Gilles Marini) to bunk with makes the scenery a little prettier.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that things get hot and heated between these two. Do they squabble in close quarters or is there romance in the air?

Do Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) have what it takes to be the next Salem super couple? They do if his suggestion to be the new bearers of family tradition takes place.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and her fire-setting ways come to a spectacular end. Really, how much longer could her fiery ways be allowed?

But her comeuppance comes after some mighty fine shenanigans, like kidnapping Ciara (Victoria Konefal). In response, panicked family members go on a mission to save the two before something horrible happens. Are they too late?

Leave it to Marlena (Deidre Hall), the jack of all trades, to be the one to try and talk Claire down.

But the fallout is epic when the news comes out that Eve (Kassie DePaiva) was in on Claire’s demented ways all along.

The wrath of Salem may be the least of Eve’s worries. She discovers something shocking about Jack (Matthew Ashford) that may change everything.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) sees Sarah’s necklace from Xander (Paul Telfer) and her Spidey sense kicks in.

You don’t want to miss the always sentimental and exciting Fourth of July barbecue that the Hortons and Brady’s preside over. Something spectacular happens this year that you won’t want to miss!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.