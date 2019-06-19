Days of our Lives rumor: Paige set to return from the dead?

Days of our Lives fans have heard Eve (Kassie DePaiva) say for weeks now that she wants revenge on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) for killing her daughter. If you are new to the show, you may be wondering who her daughter was and the circumstances of her life and death.

Plus, at the rate that characters are returning from the dead around Salem, is it possible that Paige is about to come back to dear old mom? Eve’s guy Jack (Matthew Ashford) is freshly back from the dead. And, Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) diary of dastardly potions and spells is out in the open, so there’s the chance he has a cure for deadness in there.

The talented actress True O’Brien portrayed Paige and she and J.J. (Casey Moss) became involved prior to her mom coming back to Salem. Eve’s daughter was as pure as Eve is evil.

Eve hated J.J.’s mom Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and plotted to break these two up. But then the most amazing thing happened!

A drunk Eve and a sober J.J. gave in to their simmering tension and had a night of hot monkey sex. Tons of deception followed, not to mention more illicit sex behind Paige’s back.

Long story short, Paige found out, disowned her mom and dumped J.J.

The last time J.J. saw Paige, she was dead. She was strangled to death with a necktie, the work of Ben, aka The Necktie Killer.

The innocent girl’s death destroyed Eve who has felt guilty and vindictive ever since.

This is why she is plotting with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) to frame Ben and put him in jail for a fire he did not set.

Is Paige returning to Salem? Anything is possible on Days of our Lives. So far Eve has just been verbalizing her wish for justice for her daughter, but time will tell!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.