Days of Our Lives new digital series: Last Blast Reunion will reunite several fan-favorite characters

Last Blast Reunion is a new digital series with characters that fans loved from Days of Our Lives.

In an ode to the teen scene that was featured back in 2000, the NBC soap opera is reuniting those characters as adults. Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), Belle Black (Martha Madison), Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), Jan Spears (Heather Lindell), Jason Welles (Aaron Van Wagner,) and Susan Adamson (Lindsay Hollister) are back. The group will come together at the cyber café, .com, for a long-awaited reunion.

Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) and Kevin Lambert (Brett Lawrence) will also be back for the reunion, but they will have new faces. Teressa Liane is stepping into the role of Mimi, while Chadwick Hopson will appear as Kevin.

The official description of the series reveals Belle and Chloe discover their old friend Kevin has opened the .com cyber café in New York City. It reminds the two friends of the café in Salem that they used to hang out at as teens, nearly two decades ago.

Belle, Chloe, and Kevin declare it is time to reunite the group that they called “Last Blast Crew” in high school. Susan, Shawn, Mimi, Jan, and Jason all agree to the reunion, bringing the old gang back together again.

One person is missing from the Days description of the series — Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Teasers for Last Blast Reunion reveal that viewers should be prepared for twists and turns in the digital series, including a shocking fan-favorite return.

Could it be that the surprise return is Philip? A recent picture of Jay at NBC Studios sparked rumors that he and the character of Philip were returning to Days. Perhaps he was there to film the digital series and reunite Philip with some of his long-time pals.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out if Philip attends the reunion or not. Last Blast Reunion premieres on November 29 on the Days of Our Lives app.

All episodes will be seven-to-ten minutes long, with a new one dropping each Thursday for seven weeks after the premiere. Episodes will also be available on NBC app and NBC.com, but not until one week after initially dropping on the Days app.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.