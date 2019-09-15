Days of our Lives’ Linsey Godfrey inspires millions living with mental health challenges

Days of our Lives star Linsey Godfrey pulls no punches, stating upfront on Twitter that she’s all about, “full disclosure.” She’s also about supporting her fellow actors, sharing her truth, and using her visibility to be a role model.

Her response to IT: Chapter Two actor Bill Hader’s tweet about living with anxiety hit home for, and inspired, millions of fans when she wrote, “I have GAD. Generalized Anxiety Disorder. I was diagnosed at 14. I was diagnosed with PTSD at 19. I live with them. I manage them. Some days are easier than others, some days are harder. But you are not alone! I am here. I see you. I love you. Thank you Bill Hader for this ❤️😍👏🏻”

Fans were quick to respond with poignant comments like, “Thank you for sharing. If one person hears your story and sees themselves in your words, even for one moment, it’s one less person that feels isolated in their pain. #EndTheStigma” and “I developed depression & anxiety when I was 12 & was chalked up to, ‘She’s going through puberty.’ It took about 12 yrs to get the right diagnosis and I live with this every day.”

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is characterized by an ever-present sense of worry that can manifest regarding work, school, money, health, relationships, etc.

The 31-year old Florida native’s recent words are just the latest in a string of searingly honest acknowledgments about the challenges she’s overcome.

In 2015, the actress suffered severe injuries after being struck by a car while on a sidewalk. She underwent multiple surgeries followed by physical therapy.

In 2017, she announced that she was marking ten years of being cancer-free, having won a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She has a cancer survivor ribbon tattoo on the back of her neck which was shown and referenced during her 2012 to 2018 run as Caroline on The Bold and The Beautiful.

She has also been candid about being a survivor of past sexual abuse.

Godfrey’s full disclosure about her life is a beautiful stance, one guaranteed to bring comfort and hope to millions, and at the same time encouraging each of us to be who we are and remain strong whatever life brings on.

