Does Caroline die on The Bold and the Beautiful? What happens to Linsey Godfrey’s character

18th March 2019 3:12 PM ET

Linsey Godfrey is best known for her role as Caroline Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful. While it has been a while since she was seen in Los Angeles, viewers had no idea what heartbreak was about to happen.

Last week, it was announced that Caroline Spencer had passed away and The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were stunned. She left to raise her son with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and died while offscreen.

Is Linsey Godfrey dead?

Because of the loss of Caroline and the way The Bold and the Beautiful wrote her out, many viewers were concerned the actress had passed away. Linsey Godfrey did not die along with her character though.

There had been some speculation that Linsey Godfrey may have passed away when it was revealed that Caroline Spencer was dead. Fortunately, that is not the case. Godfrey did battle Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2006 and went through treatment.

Where is Linsey Godfrey now?

Now that Caroline Spencer is gone on The Bold and The Beautiful, viewers can catch Linsey Godfrey on Days of our Lives. She joined the cast last July and is currently airing in the role of Sarah Horton.

The decision to kill Caroline Spencer off on The Bold and the Beautiful seemingly came out of the blue. Thomas Forrester was recast, and now, he is back home with his son as they mourn the loss of Caroline.

A memorial and a montage of scenes at the end of Monday’s episode of the Bold and the Beautiful, prompting the curiosity about whether Linsey Godfrey died as well. That is not the case as only the character of Caroline Spencer is gone for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.