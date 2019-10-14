Days of our Lives: Harper and Sydnee Udell depart Salem

Days of our Lives fans can expect a casting change in the future as Harper and Sydnee Udell are set to depart. The adorable twins debuted as Arianna Horton in 2013.

A post on their Instagram notes that they will be seen onscreen until later this year. The role is being recast.

Arianna is the daughter of Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus). She has been through a lot in her young life, as both parents have lived astonishing lives of soapy proportions.

Will has come back from the dead and Gabi has a penchant for behavior outside the law. At the moment, Ari is witness to the aftereffects of her stepfather Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) death. No doubt her world will be rocked as her mom grieves.

It’s no secret that Days of our Lives is planning an epic and groundbreaking daytime drama storytelling first any day now.

So, it makes sense that there will be changes, surprises, and unexpected twists coming up—for example, how much will Ari be SORAS’d?

The show plans to advance the plot forward in time an entire year. This is a much-anticipated move and the show has been good at not revealing many details, leaving fans on the edge of their seats wondering what in the world is going to happen any minute now.

We do know that Gabi (Camila Banus) agreed to donate Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) heart. But will Stefan miraculously return from the dead with a little help from Dr. Rolf (William Utay)?

And we know that Gabi reacts to his death very badly and plans a revenge tour to make herself feel better.

Let’s hope that omnipresent Marlena (Deidre Hall) can help her deal with all of her drama and trauma.

Good luck in all of your new ventures Harper and Sydnee, we know that you will be successful in all that you do!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.