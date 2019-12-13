Claudette on General Hospital: Who is she and is she returning?

General Hospital fans may be wondering who Claudette (Bree Williamson) is after there have been a few mentions of her in recent episodes. Her fate remains up in the air, but she could still be alive somewhere.

She was introduced to General Hospital viewers as Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) ex-wife. Claudette had been unfaithful to him the entire time and when he urged her out of town, she dug in her heels. Nathan wasn’t her only connection in Port Charles, though.

Claudette had a hot and heavy relationship with Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen), which complicated his relationship with the church. That’s right — she was cheating on Nathan with the good doctor, and both men were in Port Charles at the same time.

Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) was introduced as her daughter and General Hospital viewers wondered which man was the father. Griffin believed he was and even spent time with Charlotte because of it — something that was mentioned when he was at the Metro Court earlier this week.

As it turns out, Claudette was only the surrogate for Charlotte. She is the daughter of Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). After all of this mess, it was revealed that Claudette had allegedly killed herself. That wasn’t the case though, as she has popped up in reference to both Valentin and Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck).

Just a few months ago, Cassandra told Valentin that Claudette was still alive and she was holding her in captivity. This would make sense because she has previously presented a photo of the pretty blonde gagged and holding up a newspaper — proving she was still very much alive.

Speculation is that with General Hospital dropping Claudette’s name several times this year, and more frequently in the past week, she could be headed back to the canvas. Things with Valentin and Nina (Cynthia Watros) are rocky, and what better way to get back at him than to reintroduce Claudette into the picture.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.