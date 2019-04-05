Will & Grace Season 11 release date on NBC: What date will the sitcom return in 2019?

NBC renewed its Will & Grace revival series for Season 11 back in March 2018, ahead of the conclusion of Season 9 on April 5, and before Season 10 premiered in October.

The season finale of Will & Grace Season 10 aired on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Will & Grace Season 11 will be show’s third season since it returned to NBC in September 2017. The series originally aired on NBC from September 1998 until May 2006.

Ahead of the return of Will & Grace for Season 11, here is everything we know so far.

When does Will & Grace Season 11 premiere?

NBC has not announced an exact release date for Will & Grace Season 11, but the network confirmed in March 2018, during the Will & Grace panel at Palyfest, that Season 11 will premiere in the fall of 2019.

With all previous seasons premiering in September or October, fans can expect that Season 11 will premiere in either September or October 2019.

How many episodes will there be in Will & Grace Season 11?

NBC has confirmed that Will & Grace Season 11 will have 18 episodes.

Season 10 originally had 13 episodes, but the showrunners announced during the Will & Grace panel at Palyfest in March 2018 that five episodes were being added to make a total of 18.

Will & Grace Season 11 details

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan return as creators and executive producers to the Will & Grace revival series.

James Burrows also returns as executive producer and director.

The revived series has received positive critical reviews and strong audience response.

Season 10 averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.018 million viewers (Live+Same Day). But the numbers represented a decline in comparison with Season 9 which averaged 1.48 in the 18-49 demo and 5.5 million viewers.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 10 scored a generally favorable approval rating of 60% based on 5 reviews, while season 9 scored 88% based on 60 reviews.

Will & Grace Season 3 cast

The Will & Grace revival features the stars of the original series, including Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, and Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland.

Will & Grace Season 11 plot

We don’t have any details yet about the upcoming Will & Grace Season 11. In an October 2018 interview with Vulture, creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan said they couldn’t say yet which direction Season 11 was going.

But they expressed delight that NBC was placing advance orders for more episodes of the show. Mutchnick said it allowed them to focus on delivering their best without having to worry too much about current ratings.