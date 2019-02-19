Why is The Punisher being cancelled on Netflix?

The cancellation of The Punisher may have come as a shock for many viewers, but the news of Marvel shows being removed from the streaming giant was actually revealed back in mid-2017.

The reason why Netflix will no longer be showing The Punisher, and other Marvel shows, has to do with the Marvel purge that Netflix started last year. It comes after Disney revealed plans to launch its own Disney+ streaming service, where fans will likely be able to find these shows.

In 2017, it was revealed that Disney movies and series, including those from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, will no longer be available on Netflix by the end of 2019.

At the time, Disney chief Bob Iger made reference to Disney becoming more “aggressive” when it comes to streaming. Needless to say, viewers have been both angry and disappointed with the news that The Punisher won’t be coming back for the third season on Netflix.

Excuse me while i go cancel my subscription to @netflix for cancelling all the good stuff to keep stupid stuff bring back #thepunisher for season 3! — Mikenin Howard (@HowardMikenin) February 18, 2019

Jon Bernthal reacting to the news #ThePunisher has been cancelled pic.twitter.com/yuAtEmnuOa — Jesse Custer (@Reverend_Custer) February 19, 2019

The first season of The Punisher premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2017, and the second season premiered on January 18, 2019.

The show, which features Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, has a large following. Given the success of the show, it’s possible that The Punisher will come back in one way or another.

“It was an absolute honor to play him, and I know that there will be more Frank Castle one way or the other, and no matter what it is, everything that I’ve gotten to do so far I’m eternally grateful for. I’m honored that I got to wear the vest,” Bernthal previously revealed about the cancellation.

Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb also recently teased in an open letter that just because Netflix is cutting ties with the Marvel shows doesn’t mean that the shows are done for good.

The Punisher is currently streaming on Netflix, but the show will be removed before the year is over.