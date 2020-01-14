Why is Hannah Brown on The Bachelor?

Hannah Brown returned to The Bachelor mansion during Episode 1 of this season of The Bachelor. The intention was rather innocent, as she wanted to wish Peter Weber luck on his journey to find love.

She gave him back his wings to fly, something he had given her when she was The Bachelorette. It was a reference to him being a pilot.

However, Hannah Brown appeared again later on during Episode 1, as they asked her to host the first group date. And that’s when things got weird.

Hannah and Peter had an emotional conversation, where they questioned everything from their breakup to whether they truly were done with one another.

For a brief minute, viewers thought that she could return to the show and compete for his heart, but during Episode 2 tonight, he told her that he couldn’t.

But viewers didn’t get to see everything. In the previews, Peter is seen looking into Hannah’s eyes, simply saying “Hannah Brown…” as if she’s flirting with him. That part was never shown in the conversation, according to Reality Steve.

At the time they filmed the conversation, Hannah was competing on Dancing With The Stars. She merely took a few hours off from practice to speak to Peter while he was also in Los Angeles.

The timelines match up, and she expressed no desire to leave the dancing competition during their conversation.

She remained on Dancing With The Stars and would later win the season. As for Hannah’s role in the unspoiled season, Steve claims that she plays no role whatsoever.

In fact, this appears to be the last we’ll see of Hannah on this season of The Bachelor, meaning Peter has finally closed this chapter of his love story.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.