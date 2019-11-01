Why does Zak Bagans from Ghost Adventures wear a mask?

When fans watch Ghost Adventures, one thing they can count on is host Zak Bagans wearing a mask when he goes in to investigate the old haunted locations.

While fans of the Travel Channel series knows why he does this, it seems there are even more people just tuning in who have been wondering what is up with that mask.

Here is what you need to know.

Why does Zak Bagans wear a mask?

Zak Bagans wears a mask for one simple reason — he has asthma.

As a matter of fact, most of the time that he puts on the mask, he mentions that he has asthma, so viewers of the show know this fact.

However, there is a very good reason anyone who investigates an old haunted location needs to protect themselves, even if they don’t have asthma.

Many of you ask. Why do u always wear a respirator? This is why. http://t.co/VWX1z8m8Vz — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) October 2, 2013

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Missouri State Penitentiary stopped doing tours in 2013 due to mold.

When mold testing completed on the old penitentiary, the state closed the buildings and prohibited entry from anyone. This event caused the location to have to cancel 2,500 reservations.

According to Bagans, he suggests that anyone going into old locations such as the ones on Ghost Adventures use respirators and masks. He said the airborne contaminants make the risk too high for those who don’t.

When going in places like be careful of airborne contaminants. Wear respirators/ mask https://t.co/jDEWHgMnlz — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) July 25, 2016

Zak Bagans fell ill after a recent investigation

While Zak Bagans wears a mask when investigating on Ghost Adventures on Travel Channel, that has not protected him from everything.

Bagans spoke to PEOPLE this week and said that he fell ill after investigating the 300-year-old Rhode Island home of the Perron family.

For those who don’t know, that family inspired the horror movie The Conjuring, based on the work of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“This house made me sick, and I did not recover from this investigation for about three weeks,” Bagans said.

Bagans went on to say that his body wasn’t functioning right, nor was his balance after the investigation. He said that he believes the place is haunted by something very ancient, and it messed him up good.

