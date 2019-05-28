Home > Smallscreen

Why did Hannah go to the hospital on The Bachelorette?

28th May 2019 10:59 AM ET
Hannah B ended up going to the hospital on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah B had scheduled a one-on-one date with Connor S. during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette but she ended up canceling the date before it happened. Connor appeared disappointed at first but got his alone time with Hannah after she invited him over to her hotel suite.

Producers filmed him picking up flowers and some soup, so she could feel better. But viewers didn’t get much of an explanation as to what happened to her.

Hannah told Connor that she had woken up and essentially passed out right away. She went to the hospital and got some fluids and was told to rest at home in her hotel room. While she didn’t explain what was going on, it sounds like dehydration.

Luckily, Hannah B felt alright after a few hours of sleep and she invited Connor on a date, where they saw Lukas Graham perform Love Someone. She also gave him a rose after learning that he had left post-it notes around her hotel room, noting that she had a beautiful smile.

Once Connor got back to the house prior to his dancing date with Hannah, Luke P asked Connor what Hannah was wearing. This seemed like such an odd question given Hannah had just been in the hospital.

But Luke P ended up becoming a problem for Hannah as the episode progressed, as he started acting demanding and she had to warn him. She called him out for being cocky rather than confident and reminded him that she had plenty of other strong relationships that she was pursuing. It sounds like Luke P is already going from favorite to problematic.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

