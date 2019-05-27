Lukas Graham on The Bachelorette: What you need to know about the Danish band

Lukas Graham, a successful band from Denmark, will be performing on The Bachelorette tonight. The band will perform their hit song, Love Someone, which they originally released in 2018 from their most recent album.

Love Someone is far from the first song that the band has released. The group launched their debut album in 2012 on Copenhagen Records, and quickly gained fame on national radio. It helped that the lead singer, Lukas Forchhammer, is a child actor from Denmark.

When he was just three years old, Forchhammer starred in the movie, Krummerne, which translates into The Crumbs. He would star in three sequels in 1992, 1994, and 1996.

Even though the Danes were introduced to Lukas Graham in 2012, the band’s international debut didn’t come until late 2015, when Warner Bros Records signed them. The band released the songs 7 Years and Mama Said.

The band continued to tour around the United States. On the band’s YouTube channel, you can watch a performance from House of Blues in Dallas, Texas.

Ordinary Things, released in 2011, went platinum three times in Demark, while their second single, Drunk In The Morning, debuted at number 1 in Denmark and also went triple-platinum. The song also peaked on charts in Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

According to the band’s website, the song 7 Years is very fitting as the song candidly summarizes Lukas’ life, losses, and future hopes of dreams.

The bio also explains that Lukas was born on his mother’s couch in Christiania, an impoverished enclave of Copenhagen. It’s a tourist-friendly area of the capital of Denmark, famed for cannabis trade and liberal views.

“I still live two blocks away from where I grew up, I still hang out with the same guys, I still go home to visit a friend, and oh, he’s not home because he just got arrested,” Lukas reveals on his website. “The song is also a tribute to one of the guys I grew up with who hung himself in January. He was three months older than me, and we walked through life together. He was going to be the first of our friends to turn 30,” he adds about the song, 7 Years.

Lukas also explains that his life in 2013 was much different, as he lost his father suddenly. This loss resulted in him drinking more, partying more, and performing all the time.

As he explains, it was a relentless cycle of alcohol and partying that took its toll, and he lost his voice. Now, he’s focusing on a healthier lifestyle with daily workouts and drinking in moderation. He’s also lost 30 pounds.

In October 2016, Lukas gave an interview to People magazine about becoming a father himself and reflecting on how his own father couldn’t meet his daughter.

“I’m sad that he can’t meet her and get to know her with me. Luckily I have a massive family — an amazing mom, two wonderful sisters and both of my grandmothers are still alive — so it’s not like she won’t have company,” he points out, noting that it is sad that his father won’t be able to meet his father.

