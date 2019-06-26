Who won The Amazing Race 2019? Recap of Season 31 finale

The Amazing Race winner gets revealed on Wednesday night. During the two-hour Season 31 finale, one team will walk away with the $1 million cash prize.

This Amazing Race recap comes from Episode 11, which airs at 9/8c on June 26.

It will be updated live as the episode takes place on CBS. Fans can find out who The Amazing Race 2019 winner is as it happens.

During the last episode, it was Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce who got eliminated from the race.

For the final two-hour episode, the teams are shown competing in the last legs of this race around the world.

At the start of Season 31, Episode 11, there will be four teams left.

They are Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, and the Big Brother team of Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo.

The season itself has been an interesting one, as producers brought back people who have competed on The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor.

These are three of the most popular reality competition shows on television, so pitting them against each other was an interesting idea.

Now, there are three former Race teams competing against one Big Brother team to decide which duo wins the season. Let’s all find out the results together!

Colin and Christie started out the final leg with the lead after finishing in first place during the last episode. They were followed by LTyler and Korey out of the gate.

Despite being in front, it was pretty clear that the producers were going to level the playing field at some point during the episode.

The Amazing Race returns with new episodes on CBS in fall 2019.