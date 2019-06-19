The Amazing Race recap: Who went home tonight?

Season 31, Episode 10 of The Amazing Race sent another team home tonight. Only five teams were left competing in the race around the world, with a $1 million prize awaiting the winner.

During Episode 9, which aired last week on CBS, Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle were eliminated from the race. They had trouble at the detours and ended up taking too much time deciding which one to try to complete.

The Amazing Race recap: Season 31, Episode 10

The final five teams this season were Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, and Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce.

Yikes! 😬 Do you think Nicole and Victor will make it to the finish line? #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/V8agcMWfYM — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 20, 2019

Tyler and Korey got to start the new leg in the front, where they learned they would be flying to Amsterdam. All of the teams caught up to them after the flight, evening things out for the final five.

The Detours involved delivering eggs and cheese while vaulting over some water, or delivering a cow and then hoisting it to the top of a building. Upon finishing that stage, teams encountered a double-U-Turn.

Colin, Christie, Tyler, and Korey got there about the same time and declined to use the U-Turn. Leo and Jamal used the U-Turn on Nicole and Victor. The joke was that this was a birthday present for Nicole’s big day.

When the Big Brother vets got there, they used a U-Turn on Becca and Floyd.

Sounds like someone’s getting a surprise for their birthday! 😉 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/ztJbDT8bsl — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 20, 2019

Who went home on The Amazing Race tonight?

Colin Guinn and Christie Woods finished first, winning $7,500 each for another leg victory. They took one of the spots in the final four. A bit later, Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl finished in the second spot.

Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran finished in third place, and that left just two teams battling it out for survival.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo got there in time to take fourth.

The team that went home tonight on The Amazing Race was Team Fun (Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce).

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.