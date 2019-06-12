The Amazing Race spoilers: Recap from Season 31, Episode 9

The Amazing Race spoilers from Wednesday night include the latest team to get eliminated. Season 31, Episode 9 started off with just six teams left competing for the $1 million prize.

During the previous episode, the tandem of Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater went home. They had been near the back of the pack for a while but the elimination kept Rachel from breaking the record for most legs raced on the show.

Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl were ahead of the pack again, having just won their third-straight leg in the race around the world.

Amazing Race recap: Season 31, Episode 9

One of the fun aspects of the new episode was that the Travelocity Roaming Nome was back. It played into an underwater treasure hunt that they could participate in. Phil Keoghan showed how fun one of the Detours was.

Hands up if you'd take this Detour! 🙌🏽 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/TSPg5ZAAzg — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) June 13, 2019

The crux of leg nine for the race was that the six teams had to make their way from Switzerland to Croatia. A number of scenes involved teams having trouble getting the right flights, allowing some to catch up and others to pull further ahead. Tyler and Korey, as well as Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle got a big advantage.

The Amazing Race spoilers: Who went home on tonight’s episode?

Chris and Bret had a lot of trouble at one of the Detours, causing them to stop and go to the other option. Finding poetry even harder than the snorkeling challenge, they went back to the first detour. Could this prove to be the end of their time on the race?

Tyler and Korey won another leg of the race. Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel came in second, continuing to show that they are true contenders to possibly win this season. In third place was Rebecca “Becca” Droz and Floyd Pierce (Team Fun).

At the back of the pack, Colin and Christie came in fourth place, followed by Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran in fifth place. The team that went home tonight on The Amazing Race was Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.