Who won Head of Household tonight on Big Brother? Live feed spoilers, results from Endurance Challenge to come!

The Big Brother Head of Household Competition will potentially be played out on the live feeds. There wasn’t enough time to do everything that needed to be done during the Thursday night episode, forcing the competition to finish out later in the evening.

While it’s not a good thing for the CBS viewers, this could be great news for subscribers to the live feeds. It means that the first live competition of the summer could finally be played out online. This article will serve as a live report as things play out on the feeds.

That moment when #BBSam finds out there is another alliance in the house. #BB21 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vp5WJIxMkt — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 19, 2019

Fourth Head of Household Competition

Nick Maccarone cannot play, as he is the outgoing HOH. The winner of the Camp Comeback Challenge is allowed to play, though, putting 12 people in the competition.

This is an important power to win, as there is a definite split in the house now. With the return of an evicted houseguest, it is also going to potentially ramp up the level of drama inside the house.

Check back following the East Coast viewing of the new episode, at roughly 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, as the article will be updated based on results from the competition. Even if it isn’t played out live, this article will relay any information provided on the live feeds from the houseguests.

HOH Competition results

Episode 11 came to an end, but they were not yet playing for the HOH. The feeds are also still showing off pets that can be adopted, so we may be in a holding pattern for a bit of time.

The feeds briefly turned back on roughly 15 minutes after the episode but were shut off again, so it is starting to appear like they might not show the competition live.

No matter what, the houseguests will play for the HOH this evening, so the feeds will reveal a winner before the night is out.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.