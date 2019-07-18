Who won Camp Comeback Competition on Big Brother 21?

The Big Brother 21 Camp Comeback Competition played out during the latest episode. It finally brought an end to a twist that hasn’t been as exciting as it had first appeared.

The first four evicted houseguests were placed in Camp Comeback this summer, where they earned one last chance to get back in the game. The four had to compete for that spot and it was interesting to see the differing opinions on social media about who fans wanted to win.

Camp Comeback Competition results

Ovi Kabir, Kemi Fakunle, David Alexander, and Cliff Hogg were the four houseguests who got to compete in the Camp Comeback Challenge. It was done separately from the HOH Competition, with the winner of this challenge also getting a chance at that crown later in the evening, likely on the live feeds.

The competition required the four houseguests to maneuver balls on a course created in the back yard. With two minutes on the clock, the person who sunk the most balls would be back in the game. Cliff raced out to a big lead, showing how badly he wanted to get back in the house.

With 48 seconds still left on the clock, Cliff Hogg won the Camp Comeback Challenge and rejoins the cast. That was quick. Ovi, Kemi, and David were immediately evicted from the show.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.