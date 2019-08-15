Who won Head of Household on Big Brother last night? Results are in

The Big Brother 21 cast played an Endurance Challenge to decide who won Head of Household last night. It was in the backyard, with a lot on the line for the eight houseguests taking part in it.

Before getting to that point, the BB21 cast had to evict someone. Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg were on the block, with the house pretty split on who would be getting evicted. The vote ended up on-sided in the end, though.

Kat was evicted on a 6-1 vote, with only Jessica Milagros voting for her to stay. It was a difficult situation for Nicole Anthony, as she has to decide between her two friends. Nicole went with the majority to stay on the right side of certain people in the house.

With the eviction vote set in stone, host Julie Chen Moonves sent the cast to the backyard to begin the Endurance Challenge. Tommy Bracco had to sit this one out, as he was the outgoing HOH, but it seemed like a challenge that he could have easily won.

Watch the rest of tonight's Endurance Comp play out right NOW on the #BBLF to see who will become the next HOH: https://t.co/ZfmYJLKuqy #BB21 pic.twitter.com/tVvw5S5Cd9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 16, 2019

Who won Head of Household on Big Brother last night?

The competition got started during the final 10 minutes of Episode 23, revealing that it involved the slide in the backyard. Houseguests had to transfer liquid from a barrel to a beer stein on the other side of the yard.

The challenge was definitely easier for the lighter and more athletic members of the BB21 cast. That is one reason why Tommy could have had a lot of success and fun taking part in it.

Cliff and Jessica had a lot of problems getting back up the slide after going down to the beer stein, and later in the challenge, that also became difficult for a few of the other people.

In the end, it was Jackson Michie who won the HOH Competition on Big Brother last night.

Michie and Holly Allen already have a plan for what to do at the next Nomination Ceremony. He will reveal his official nominations at some point on Friday.

Don't miss out on the latest Big Brother stories. Get our Big Brother alerts!

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.