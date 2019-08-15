Who went home on MasterChef tonight? Season 10 Episode 19 recap

The MasterChef recap for Season 10, Episode 19 comes from Thursday night. Who went home on MasterChef tonight? Read on to find out. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t Nick DiGiovanni.

During Episode 18, the home cooks had to complete in a dish that was all about plating, with the winner gaining immunity from the Elimination Challenge. Nick earned the immunity, beating out Brielle “Bri” Baker, who many fans thought would win the night. Bri and Dorian Hunter finished in the top three.

Eight of the top nine home cooks would now have to produce a dish with their own version of homemade sausage. It all had to be done in less than an hour and there was a special guest on hand to watch these cooks try to impress the MasterChef judges.

As shown in the video below, that guest may have surprised a few of the cooks.

MasterChef Elimination Challenge

It’s almost like some of these challenges are set up to get some specific dishes that elicit specific reactions from the judges. As that is exactly what took place with Bri during the episode.

Sometimes it even seems like she gets singled out, but she has barely survived a number of eliminations. Would she cry this episode? Yep.

Not the feedback you want to get on a cooking show. 🙃 #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/uobL7Gurfc — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) August 16, 2019

Having MasterChef judge Aarón Sanchez teaching them how to make the perfect sausage should have also made the challenge a lot easier, but that isn’t always the case.

Sometimes these segments are designed to impress the television audience and prove that the three judges really know what they are talking about. They do.

Who went home on MasterChef tonight?

There was a lot of chatter about Subha Ramiah on social media as Season 10, Episode 19 progressed, especially since it didn’t seem like he had one of the best dishes.

Subha survived again, which might just be the makings of his own show.

Next season on FOX, maybe they can air a new show called “Subha Survives Cooking Challenges.”

The home cook who went home on MasterChef tonight was Jamie Hough. It was the end of the road for Jamie.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.