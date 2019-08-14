MasterChef: Guest chef Grant Achatz featured in Season 10, Episode 18 recap

The MasterChef recap for Season 10, Episode 18 covers some “Mind Blowing Food.”

During the last episode, which covered a long Mystery Box Challenge, the MasterChef judges sent Fred Chang home. Somehow, Subha Ramiah and Brielle “Bri” Baker survived again.

The top nine home cooks remained for the latest episode of the show, and they were joined in the kitchen by chef Grant Achatz. It was time for Gordon Ramsay to help demonstrate something else for the home cooks.

For most of the season, fans of the show have been noting that Bri was only surviving due to her advancing plating skills, but that was about to be put to the test.

So, which home cooks were going to be able to plate the best? It wasn’t as easy as it looked, especially since it can take a lot of training to become a master at it.

The demonstration may have been a bit intimidating to a few of the top nine because Gordon and Grant are very good at it.

We thought we were gonna be cooking here. 😩 #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/uXzWnuWxvE — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) August 15, 2019

As a reminder, the MasterChef Season 10 home cooks that have made it to the top nine are Brielle “Bri” Baker, Dorian Hunter, Jamie Hough, Micah Yaroch, Nick DiGiovanni, Noah Sims, Sarah Faherty, Shari Mukherjee, and Subha Ramiah.

MasterChef Season 10, Episode 18 results

Nobody was going to be sent home during this episode, as the challenge was set up to provide immunity. FOX has already advertised that on the next episode of the show, a difficult challenge of creating their own homemade sausages awaited the cooks without immunity.

Bri definitely looked like she might be able to nab immunity, especially since plating has been seen as her specialty. But she did not. Instead, it was Nick DiGiovanni who secured safety over her and will get to watch from the balcony during the next episode.

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights on FOX at 8/7c.