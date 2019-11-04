Who went home on Dancing with the Stars? Eliminated couple revealed

Another couple went home on Dancing with the Stars Monday night. The top seven couples were in for a busy night of the show, as it was Dance-Off time.

During Dance-Off episodes, two couples face-off with the chance to win approval and extra points from the judges. It can be an important way to ensure that a couple survives a difficult elimination process.

Each couple also had to do a solo dance, but the couple that had the best solo performance would be exempt from battling it out in the Dance-Off. This really raised the takes for the early portion of the show.

Two couples even finished with perfect scores, suggesting that they would easily be safe for the evening. That wasn’t the case, though, as one of the couples that netted a perfect score didn’t receive a lot of at-home fan support.

Here are the videos of the two perfect scores, achieved by celebrities Ally Brooke and James Vanderbeek with their professional partners.

Who went home on Dancing with the Stars?

It was another shocking bottom two for the night. This has become a regular occurrence on the show, with dancers performing well, only to be eliminated due to a lack of fan support.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber were one of the couples assigned to the bottom two, despite having a perfect score (according to the judges) earlier in the night. The other couple in the bottom two was Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov.

The trio of judges decided the couple going home on Dancing with the Stars was Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov.

The top six couples will return for an all-new episode next Monday night. At some point, there could eventually be a backlash from the viewers that are really voting for the best dancers and not just their favorite celebrities. It certainly hasn’t happened yet.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.