Dancing with the Stars perfect scores: Ally Brooke, James Vanderbeek

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber notched a Dancing with the Stars perfect score during the latest episode of the show. It was an amazing performance from the couple during the first Dance-Off night of the season.

Ally and Sasha were tasked with performing a pose doble and they did it to Higher, a song performed by Ally. They really impressed the judges and landed 30 out of 30 from the trio.

Check out the full performance by Ally and Sasha in the video below.

Not to be outdone, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater took the stage to close out the performances by the top seven couples. They did a contemporary dance to Don’t Stop Believin by Journey.

James and Emma also impressed Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli. The judges rewarded the couple with a 30 out of 30 score as well.

The dance from James and Emma can be seen below.

Can James Vanderbeek or All Brooke win DWTS 2019?

These were the first two perfect scores from Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Doing it in Episode 8 might just push Ally and James to the front of the pack when it comes to fan-favorites this fall.

There is still a long way to go until the judges and America will decide who is going to win the mirrorball trophy, but James and Ally certainly showed that they are in this competition to win it.

This also raises how the stakes for how the judges will look at these two couples in the coming episodes. They raised the bar for themselves, so they might need to seek perfection in another routine or two as well. The great news is that they survived a tough elimination night and will get to return as part of the top six couples in a week’s time.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.