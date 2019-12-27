Who plays Mando on The Mandalorian? Pedro Pascal was also on Game of Thrones

Disney+ viewers got to see the Mandalorian finally take off his helmet. Mando, which is what Greef Karga calls the main character on the show, had to remove his helmet to have an injury treated during Chapter 8.

When his helmet came off, a lot of viewers might have recognized actor Pedro Pascal, as he has taken on other notable roles over the years. Putting a face to the character on The Mandalorian also humanized him.

Chapter 8, which served as the finale for Season 1, was packed with memorable moments like this one. Another shocking revelation was when Moff Gideon pulled out a lightsaber during the final moments of the episode.

i think we should start a thread of our most favorite pedro pascal pictures….. LET ME START pic.twitter.com/se0r3FB0Px — pedro pascal and din djarin's manager (@pedrosdjarin) December 23, 2019

A lot of additional Easter eggs arrived in the episode, with references to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and even Star Wars: Legends in the mix. Many viewers also really enjoyed the opening segments where two stormtroopers cracked jokes while in possession of The Child (Baby Yoda).

Who plays Mando on The Mandalorian?

Actor Pedro Pascal dons the helmet of Din Djarin on The Mandalorian. While he has received several different nicknames on the show and is referred to specifically in the title, his real name was just revealed for the first time by Moff Gideon.

The show is very likely to circle back to this plot point in Season 2.

As for Pascal, he is becoming more and more recognizable with each new role he takes on in Hollywood.

Moviegoers may have already seen him show up in the new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, where he plays Maxwell Lord, someone who appears to be a new antagonist for Wonder Woman.

pedro pascal and adam driver are the best actors in star wars franchise. change my mind. you can't. #TheMandolorian #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/k02wqOW97K — batsy is with ben solo (@f8rcedyads) December 27, 2019

Pascal was also recently seen in The Equalizer 2, as Whiskey in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and as Tovar in The Great Wall. They were supporting roles, but each character was of central importance to the plots. It has shown the range that he has on the big screen.

As for his other work on the small screen, Pascal starred as Javier Peña in Narcos, as Agent Marcus Pike in The Mentalist, and as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. He made a huge impact on viewers of The Good Wife when he popped up as Nathan Landry, showing how his roles have varied over the years.

After his character survived a near-death situation during the season finale of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal will return for Season 2 in 2020.

Episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+.