Who plays Felix on Grand Hotel?

Grand Hotel is keeping fans guessing each week. Last week, Felix (Adrian Pasdar) showed up and nothing has been the same. He is Gigi’s (Roselyn Sanchez) ex-husband and the father of her twin daughters Yolanda (Justina Adorno) and Carolina (Feliz Ramirez).

More information about Felix became available this week. He implicated Santiago (Demian Bichir) as the man who turned him in to the FBI. Gigi was stunned to see him and even more taken aback by his accusations against her current husband.

Both Yoli and Caro are excited to have their father back in their lives, but are his intentions good? He duped them into believing the FBI is still looking for him, essentially tricking them into smuggling him into the hotel to stay with them. What is his end game?

Viewers may have recognized Adrian Pasdar from other projects he has been a part of in years past. He played Alec Rybak on The Lying Game for two years, played Glenn Talbot on Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for four years on a recurring basis, and has done numerous one-off guest appearances throughout his career.

Aside from his role on Grand Hotel as Felix, Adrian Pasdar has been most recently seen on Supergirl. He plays the recurring role of Morgan Edge.

Adrian Pasdar is just getting started making trouble as Felix. With his addition to the cast and his connection to Santiago and Gigi, viewers suspect there is way more than meets the eye. The story goes that Gigi was Santiago’s wife’s best friend. The couples knew each other before things went bottom-up, but who sabotaged who?

Now that Gigi knows about Santiago’s misdeeds thanks to Mrs. P (Wendy Raquel Robinson), there are plenty of things to sort out. Will Felix’s presence be enough to cloud her judgment and cause more heartache for the entire family?

