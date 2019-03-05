Who is the narrator on The Curse of Oak Island? Robert Clotworthy has the most recognizable voice on the History channel

“Could it be” that Robert Clotworthy is the man most recognizable to fans of the History channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, more familiar even than charismatic treasure-hunting brothers Rick and Marty Lagina?

It could be, since Clotworthy owns the inimitable, gravitas-filled voice that narrates the blockbuster reality-documentary show following the exploits of the Laginas and their treasure-hunting team. But who is the man behind the compelling voice?

The handsome, blue-eyed L.A. native with the golden tongue is an actor with an impressive resume full of movie, television and other media production credits.

But his claim to fame may end up being known as the ominous voice that begins each episode of The Curse of Oak Island with, “Tonight on the Curse of Oak Island … there is an island in the North Atlantic where people have been looking for an incredible treasure for more than 200 years.”

The popular adventure show is in its sixth season and with a global audience of die-hard fans, and shows no signs of stopping. Hopefully the same is true for Clotworthy, as the show would not be the same without his alluring, thoughtful voice giving life to such incredible scenarios as, “Could it be, a Viking presence on Oak Island?”

Voice acting likely comes naturally to Clotworthy, as his father was involved in commercial radio production. He booked his first on-camera job in 1971. Besides narrating The Curse of Oak Island, he’s also the voice behind History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, for which he won the SOVAS award for Outstanding Narration, Best Voiceover Award in 2017.

Clotworthy is a Master in the Chinese Martial Art of Kung Fu San Soo, a discipline he credits for developing his attention to detail and sense of awareness that has enabled him to bring incredible depth and breadth to his body of work.

Fun fact: Clotworthy is also the voice behind gaming hero Jim Raynor from the award-winning StarCraft video game series.

What fascinating historical innuendo will Clotworthy entice us with next on the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island. Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on History.