The Curse of Oak Island: The team conducts a dye test in hopes of finding the elusive flood tunnels

On The Curse of Oak Island, the action is hot and heavy in Smith’s Cove as a second dye test is conducted and the team continues to monitor last week’s dangerous collapse at H8.

On the episode titled Dye Harder, metal detecting expert Gary Drayton is in Smith’s Cove when he suddenly exclaims, “Holy schmoley!” after stumbling upon what could be a top pocket find.

“Hey!” yells Jack Begley in response and Jack answers, “that’s a good hit… fingers crossed, that’s it!”

Meanwhile, the team conducts a second dye test in the hopes of proving the long-held premise that flood tunnels feather out beneath the earth’s surface, a form of booby trap system meant to thwart treasure hunters.

“The goal of the dye test is to try and see if that flood tunnel really exists,” says Marty Lagina.

Fans of the History Channel’s number one documentary reality show remember that back in Season 2, the treasure hunting team led by Rick and Marty Lagina tried a similar tactic.

In the episode titled Seven Must Dye, Rick was in charge of an experimental test designed to help the team locate any man-made flood tunnels on the island. It involved pumping green dye into borehole 10X in an effort to see if the dye eventually ended up in the ocean, ostensibly getting there by way of the flood tunnels.

The test was not successful, in part because the green dye was indistinguishable from the ocean’s seaweed! At that time Rick concluded, “The island won again.”

This time around, there are a few variables in their favor, namely the use of red dye and an aerial drone.

“If we get red dye in Smith’s Cove I might become a believer,” says Marty.

Does skeptical Marty experience a conversion on the island? Be sure to tune in and find out!

