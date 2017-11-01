Who is D’Quan Cage, Caylea’s boyfriend on Little Women: Dallas?

Caylea Woodbury has a new boyfriend on Little Women: Dallas — D’Quan Cage. But who is he?

D’Quan is an up-and-coming musician — both a singer and songwriter — as well as a dancer. Born into a musical family, he has always been into everything music-related.

His artist’s profile on Facebook tells how he began singing and dancing at the age of five and started learning instruments when he was just six.

He describes his sound as “soulful vocals like a young Michael Jackson fused with a rock blend with a twist of pop”. He used to perform regularly in the tri-state area before moving to Texas with his mom.

She’s a singer too — and a good one at that! Watch the pair of them singing an amazing duet together below:

Mother and Son Duo Singing – Thinking Out Loud Amazing Must Watch www.facebook.com/Iamtoricagewww.facebook.com/dquan.cage.1 Posted by Dquan Cage on Wednesday, May 20, 2015

Him and his mom called themselves the Mother & Son Duo, and some of their songs have even gone viral — like this one, with more than half a million views.

I love seeing a bond between parent & child……They killed it, They need a deal ASAP : Mother Son Duo covering Frank Oceans "Thinking Bout You" WOWBy Tori Cage & Dquan Cage Posted by DeLorean on Sunday, May 24, 2015

In 2012, D’Quan was on the X Factor and made it to the third round. He has a selection of his latest music on his Soundcloud, below:

You can also check him out on his Instagram where he regularly posts pics from photoshoots and clips of him singing. This one gets bonus marks for his lovable companion in the background.

Just because this is the best song in the world 🖤🔥 @postmalone @ock_calirick @the_dogfather_southern_oregon Nola chillin’ with me in the background 🔥💕 #VCM #Juneforever #Posty A post shared by DQÜAN CÄGE (@dquancage) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

And here’s one of him with Caylea, continuing the dog theme:

Could never get over the fact that alot of guys wants you, and I have the satisfaction of being the only one you look forward to coming home to I'd never take that for granted because I worked so hard to have you. ❤️💯 #myfavoritehuman A post shared by DQÜAN CÄGE (@dquancage) on May 16, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Here he is with Fetty Wap:

Good Vibes… 🔥@rgfproductions @fettywap1738 🔥🔥🤘🏽#VCM #juneforever #remyboyz #1738 A post shared by DQÜAN CÄGE (@dquancage) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

You can also find D’Quan on Twitter. He and Caylea are still together at the time of writing, with her sharing pictures of them celebrating Halloween together on her Facebook!

Little Women: Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.