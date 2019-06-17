Who is David Alexander on the Big Brother 21 cast? Interview reveals he is new fan

David Alexander is one of the 16 members of the Big Brother 21 cast. Each one of them is hoping to win the $500,000 prize for the summer 2019 season.

CBS revealed the full BB21 cast on Monday, which led to interviews being hosted by Jeff Schroeder. During David’s interview on the CBS live feeds, he answered a number of questions about the summer 2019 season.

Who is David Alexander on BB21 cast?

David is a professional photographer from Atlanta who describes himself as positive, charismatic, and high energy.

#BBDavid’s going to do David, and this is how he plans on taking the #BB21 gold. Does he have what it takes to catch the hearts of his fellow Houseguests? Tune into the #BBLF and let us know what you think: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z pic.twitter.com/eKB6dF4lcp — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

He has a strategy to play the social game and to become friends with everyone in the house. David also says that he plans to not dominate competitions.

When asked about it by Jeff, David stated that he could win them if he wanted to. As for whether or not he has watched the show, David had an interesting answer.

“I became a fan recently. So I’ve been watching it; I’ve been absorbing it.”

One of the weaknesses that David spoke about was how he is too honest. Is that something that he will struggle with inside the game? Only time will tell!

More Big Brother spoilers to come?

Even though the cast has been revealed, it seems a bit small when compared to past seasons. With just 16 people playing the game (so far), it’s always possible that number gets increased before the premiere.

The first episode of the show will air on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on CBS. The BB21 cast will already be playing the game by that point, so there will be a lot of ground for producers to cover.

David Alexander is going to try to become the Big Brother 21 winner and take home the $500,000 prize that goes with it.

Big Brother 21 returns to CBS with new episodes beginning on June 25.