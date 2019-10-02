Who is Chelsea Walker on Survivor cast? Season 39 Lairo Tribe member

Chelsea Walker is on Survivor this fall as one of the 20 new castaways. She is on a journey to try to win the $1 million prize, but a Season 39 twist has offered something very intriguing for viewers.

In the breakdown of the tribes, it was revealed that Chelsea is a member of the Lairo Tribe. She survived the season premiere episode and continues her journey on Island of the Idols.

But there is a twist this season, as former winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine have been brought back, allowing them to act as mentors to the Season 39 cast.

It’s an intriguing way to do things.

Chelsea’s tribe lost the first Immunity Challenge, leading to one of her tribemates getting sent home at the first Tribal Council of the season. Professional poker player Ronnie Badrah was the first one sent home.

Who is Chelsea Walker on Survivor cast?

Chelsea is a 27-year-old digital content creator who calls herself driven, competitive, and scrappy. She is originally from Marlton, New Jersey, but now calls Los Angeles, California home.

When she joined the cast, Chelsea noted one of her hobbies is going to the beach. That could help her on a show like this one. Her other hobbies include working out, playing soccer, and cheering for Philly sports teams. Could that lead to a clash with Boston Rob and his die-hard support of New England sports teams?

Chelsea also stated that she had been a fan of the game since she was eight years old. Her dream was to appear on a Survivor cast, and now she is living it out. Will that dream continue? Or will it turn into a nightmare?

Heading into Season 39, Episode 2, Chelsea Walker and her Lairo Tribe are down a person, but things can change quickly on the reality competition show.

