Who was voted out on Survivor on Wednesday? Island of the Idols begins

The first castaway who was voted out on Survivor this past Wednesday never saw it coming. In fact, they had been working hard to make sure that someone else was the target, but the plan may have backfired.

It was the season premiere for Survivor: Island of the Idols. That meant it was time for the CBS audience to learn about the new twist. The theme wasn’t about hidden idols, but former castaways who are considered idols.

Former winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine have been brought back to serve as mentors to the 20 new castaways. It is considered an advantage to get to meet with one of them, with the individual competitors getting a chance to earn an advantage in the game. It also comes with the risk of receiving a disadvantage.

Who was voted out on Survivor on Wednesday?

The Lairo Tribe lost the first Immunity Challenge of the season. At the time, its members were Ronnie Bardah, Elizabeth Beisel, Missy Byrd, Dean Kowalski, Tom Laidlaw, Aaron Meredith, Vince Moua, Karishma Patel, Elaine Scott, and Chelsea Walker.

Losing meant someone was chosen at random to go meet the idols (it was Elizabeth). There was a lot of fear about getting sent off to the Island of the Idols because the cast wasn’t told what to expect. Elizabeth ended up losing her vote at the upcoming Tribal Council by faltering in a fire-making challenge against Rob.

"Sometimes, if the deal's too good to be true, it probably is."-Boston Rob What was your reaction to this moment? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/TZ7m8YibjR — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 26, 2019

At the Tribal Council, there was a bit of a split on the vote, with Elaine getting targeted by a lot of people who felt that she was a big threat to win this season. One of the people targeting her was Ronnie, who had deemed her to be too likable this season.

The plan backfired and Ronnie Badrah was the first Survivor 39 cast member who was voted out of the show. The cast is down to just 19 people left competing for the $1 million prize.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.